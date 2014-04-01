Ad
Rasmussen (c) in Brussels on Tuesday: Nato intelligence cannot confirm Russian pull-back (Photo: nato.int)

Nato to keep expanding, suspends Russia ties

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato states have said the alliance will keep on expanding despite Russia’s protests, while freezing most co-operation with Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

“We reaffirm that, in accordance with our policy, the alliance’s door remains open to new members in the future,” foreign ministers from the 28 Nato countries said in a joint statement marking the anniversary of former enlargements in Brussels on Tuesday (1 April).

They added in a second communique that “we have decided to susp...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

