Ad
euobserver
Fico has in the past criticised EU sanctions on Russia (Photo: European Parliament)

Slovakia's Fico goes to Russia

EU & the World
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico will travel to Russia on Thursday (25 August) for a meeting with president Vladimir Putin.

A spokeswoman interviewed by Reuters declined to provide details of the meeting.

It comes ahead of the G20 summit in China on 4-5 September, where German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande will also meet Putin about the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the so-called Minsk ceasefire agreement.

It also come be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Refugees confronted with Slovakia's 'national project'
Fraud allegations taint Slovak EU presidency
Slovak president: Europeans are like spoilt children
EU must change 'ideological' policy on Russia, says Slovak FM
Fico has in the past criticised EU sanctions on Russia (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections