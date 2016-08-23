Slovakia's Fico goes to Russia

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico will travel to Russia on Thursday (25 August) for a meeting with president Vladimir Putin.

A spokeswoman interviewed by Reuters declined to provide details of the meeting.

It comes ahead of the G20 summit in China on 4-5 September, where German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande will also meet Putin about the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the so-called Minsk ceasefire agreement.

It also come be...