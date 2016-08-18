Is Nord Stream II dead?

On 12 August, the five Western firms which had planned to build the Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany pulled out of a joint venture with Russia’s Gazprom putting the project in doubt.
The shock decision came after the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) raised concerns over the initiative.
Gazprom was quick to say that construction would go ahead, while its European partners considered alternative legal models to participate.
But...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
