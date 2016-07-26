Ad
Policemen shot dead the two attackers (Photo: Reuters)

Attackers murder elderly priest in France

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two men have murdered an elderly priest in a Roman Catholic church in northern France in what is being investigated as a potential terrorist attack.

The men killed Jacques Hamel, 84, by slitting his throat after entering the church in Saint-Etienne du Rouveray, near Rouen, during mass and taking a small group of hostages, French media report.

Local police then shot and killed the attackers. Three other people were also injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Policemen shot dead the two attackers (Photo: Reuters)

