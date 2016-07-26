Attackers murder elderly priest in France

Two men have murdered an elderly priest in a Roman Catholic church in northern France in what is being investigated as a potential terrorist attack.

The men killed Jacques Hamel, 84, by slitting his throat after entering the church in Saint-Etienne du Rouveray, near Rouen, during mass and taking a small group of hostages, French media report.

Local police then shot and killed the attackers. Three other people were also injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

The Fr...