EU discussing fresh anti-gas crisis tactics

European gas companies may end up buying excess volumes of Russian gas to help prevent a new EU supply crisis, in plans to be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday (18 June).

Russian supplier Gazprom is facing financial and technical difficulties after having contracted to buy set volumes of gas from Central Asian producers while facing a sharp drop in demand in the EU and Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine gas distributor, Naftogaz, is running out of money to pay the Russian fir...