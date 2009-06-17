Ad
A gas storage tank: Ukraine seems to be hoarding supplies in aniticipation of a fresh Russian cut-off (Photo: net efekt)

EU discussing fresh anti-gas crisis tactics

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European gas companies may end up buying excess volumes of Russian gas to help prevent a new EU supply crisis, in plans to be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday (18 June).

Russian supplier Gazprom is facing financial and technical difficulties after having contracted to buy set volumes of gas from Central Asian producers while facing a sharp drop in demand in the EU and Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine gas distributor, Naftogaz, is running out of money to pay the Russian fir...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

