Kosovo expats in New York, in the US, celebrate Kosovo's declaration of independence in February 2008 (Photo: angela_n)

EU group of three to attack Kosovo statehood at UN court

by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

Three EU states will in a UN court case in December argue that Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence was illegal. But EU officials say the judges' decision will not impact Kosovo's "irreversible" new status.

Spain, Romania and Cyprus will join Serbia and Russia in giving anti-Kosovo depositions during hearings from 1 to 11 December at the UN's top legal body, the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The legal challenge - on the "Accordance with International Law of th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

