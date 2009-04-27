Belarus 'dictator' makes EU comeback

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko exchanged gifts with Pope Benedict XVI in Rome on Monday (27 April) on his first trip to the EU in 13 years.

The pair in a 25 minute meeting in The Vatican spoke in a "positive climate" about "the relationship between faith and reason" and Roman Catholic-Russian Orthodox church relations, The Holy See said in a statement.

The unusual meeting saw Mr Lukashenko - a self-confessed atheist - take along his four year old son, Kolya, born out of wedlo...