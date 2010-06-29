Ad
A number of infrastructural projects in cash-strapped Greece recently benefiting from Chinese capital (Photo: European Commission)

European firms fear Chinese discrimination, survey says

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A new survey has shown that European firms operating in China expect the regulatory environment to tighten over the next two years.

At the same time, other indications suggest EU member states are increasingly clamouring for a slice of the Asian behemoth's foreign direct investment, with a number of infrastructural projects in cash-strapped Greece recently benefiting from Chinese capital, for example.

The results of a poll of some 500 European companies, carried out by the Europe...

