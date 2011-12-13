The EU and Algeria: a chance for hope?

As the year of the Arab Spring draws to a close, Algeria could be characterised as North Africa's spark that did not ignite.

In January 2011, the world watched unrest in Algiers that appeared to have the same potential as the protests in Tunis and Cairo to unseat the ruling regime. But unlike Tunisia and Egypt, Algeria did not defy the odds.

The unrest lacked a coherent political message or a unifying opposition, and descended into riots that more resembled London in August 2011...