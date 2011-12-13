The EU and Algeria: a chance for hope?

As the year of the Arab Spring draws to a close, Algeria could be characterised as North Africa's spark that did not ignite.
In January 2011, the world watched unrest in Algiers that appeared to have the same potential as the protests in Tunis and Cairo to unseat the ruling regime. But unlike Tunisia and Egypt, Algeria did not defy the odds.
The unrest lacked a coherent political message or a unifying opposition, and descended into riots that more resembled London in August 2011...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
