euobserver
Polish FM Sikorski (l) wanted to go further already (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU and US impose first round of Russia blacklists

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have blacklisted a handful of Russian officials and MPs over the partition of Ukraine, while threatening to go further if need be.

The US visa ban and asset freeze names 11 people.

Two of them - Sergey Glazyev and Vladislav Surkov - are Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest aides. One is Russia’s colourful deputy PM, Dmitry Rogozin, while another is the speaker of the Russian senate, Valentina Matviyenko.

The EU list contains 21 names.

Ten of the...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Polish FM Sikorski (l) wanted to go further already (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU & the World

