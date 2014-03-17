Ad
Martin Schulz (l) and Jean-Claude Juncker (r) are the top candidates for the largest EU political families (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker and Schulz in favour of eurobonds

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Eurobonds - a controversial debt mutualisation project fiercely opposed by Germany - are being supported in the long run by both the centre-right and centre-left top candidates in the EU elections.

In a double-interview with Spiegel magazine published on Monday (17 March), the two candidates for the presidency of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker and Martin Schulz, spoke in favour of the idea, which is highly popular in France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

"I am still in ...

