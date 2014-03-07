Ad
Merkel subscribed to the EPP statement (Photo: EPP)

Centre-right leaders give Ukraine hope of EU membership

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Dublin,

EU centre-right leaders, including Germany's Angela Merkel and Poland's Donald Tusk, have given the strongest support so far for Ukraine's hopes to join the EU one day.

A resolution adopted by the European People's Party at a congress in Dublin on Friday (7 March) refers to a clause in the EU treaty about which countries can apply to become EU member states.

The EPP "stresses that Article 49 of the EU treaty refers to all European states, including Ukraine, which has a European pe...

EU & the World

Merkel subscribed to the EPP statement (Photo: EPP)

EU & the World
