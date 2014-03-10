Romanian elite's relatives and friends run as MEPs

Clientism, nepotism and corruption scandals among Romanian MEPs are set to contribute to a predicted record low turnout for the nation’s European elections.\n \nRomania’s leading parties are drawing up lists of MEP candidates which, with some exceptions, provide a route for the relatives, friends and spouses of the Bucharest political elite to secure a cushy job in the west. \n \nCurrent MEPs likely to be re-elected include Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s wife Daciana Sarbu, the Nati...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here