EU diplomat: 'at least there is a freeze in the escalation' (Photo: Christiaan Triebert)

EU not expected to impose tough sanctions on Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are not expected to impose tough sanctions on Russia when leaders meet for an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday (6 March).

The event comes after EU foreign ministers said on Monday the Union will “consider … targeted measures,” such as visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials, unless Moscow pulls back troops from Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Nato on Wednesday did suspend co-operation with Russia.

“We have suspended the planning for our first Nato...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

