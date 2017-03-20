EU 'ready' for UK to trigger exit process

The EU has said it was "ready to begin negotiations" on Britain’s departure from the bloc after the British government said on Monday (20 March) it would trigger the official exit procedure on 29 March.
"We are ready to begin negotiations, we are waiting for the letter," said European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas.
"Everything is ready on this side."
Schinas spoke after the British government earlier the same day confirmed that it would invoke Article 50 of the E...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
