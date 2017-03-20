Ad
May and Tusk at an EU summit: the European Council chief promises swift response to the PM's letter (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU 'ready' for UK to trigger exit process

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU has said it was "ready to begin negotiations" on Britain’s departure from the bloc after the British government said on Monday (20 March) it would trigger the official exit procedure on 29 March.

"We are ready to begin negotiations, we are waiting for the letter," said European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

"Everything is ready on this side."

Schinas spoke after the British government earlier the same day confirmed that it would invoke Article 50 of the E...

