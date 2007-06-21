Ad
Kosovo: attempts to find a UN solution are faltering (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia and Serbia reject new Kosovo resolution

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and Serbia have rejected the latest EU and US plan for status resolution in Kosovo, with the west suggesting 120 days of fresh talks that would automatically end in Kosovo's independence.

The new draft UN security council resolution - seen by AP - urges UN head Ban Ki Moon "to immediately convoke the parties to continue final status negotiations within the 120-day period following adoption of the resolution."

But it says that if Belgrade and Pristina cannot reach agreement...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

