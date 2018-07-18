EU must create safe, legal pathways to Europe

For years, the European Parliament has been calling for safe and legal pathways to the European Union.

However, the absence of legal ways to enter Europe has turned the Mediterranean sea into the deadliest border in the world.

To address this situation, resettlement is one of the legal ways where member states need urgently to step up their commitments.

As the rapporteur for the European Parliament on an EU regulation on resettlement, my colleagues and I have outlined an ...