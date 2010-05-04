US keenly watching Greek 'soap opera'

The White House is keenly following the fast-changing developments on the Greek crisis, with the US ambassador to the EU expecting the union to move ahead on joint economic governance as a result.
"We have all been just riveted to news about Greece because it's one of those stories that changes every day. It's like watching a soap opera. Every day is different - what have the bond markets done? What's the EU done? What's the IMF done?" the ambassador, William E. Kennard, told press in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
