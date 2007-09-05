Ad
euobserver
Mugabe's authoritarian policies have brought Zimbabwe to the brink of collapse, critics say (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commissioner suggests solution to EU-Africa summit dilemma

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU external affairs commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner has suggested that a government minister could represent Zimbabwe at the forthcoming EU-Africa summit as a solution to some EU capitals' refusal to sit at the table with president Robert Mugabe.

In an interview published on Tuesday (4 September), Ms Ferrero-Waldner suggested "a high-ranking government minister, like the foreign minister" could attend the summit and represent Zimbabwe, instead of Mr Mugabe who is accused of human ri...

