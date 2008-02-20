Iran opposition group accuses EU of 'appeasement'

A leading Iranian exiled opposition group claimed on Wednesday (20 February) it has evidence that the Iranian government is still engaged in the development of nuclear weapons.
"The Iranian regime is undoubtedly developing the nuclear bomb," said Mohammad Mohaddessin, the chairperson of the foreign affairs committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) at a Brussels press conference.
After offering details of what they claim is an ongoing nuclear weapons programme,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here