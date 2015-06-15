Ad
euobserver
'It would be good if the equipment is near the territory where there’s a potential threat' (Photo: 1st BCT, 1st CD)

US to station tanks in eastern Europe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has confirmed it’s in talks with the US to host heavy military equipment as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Its defence minister, Tomasz Siemonak, told the PAP news agency on Sunday (14 June): “The US is preparing a package of various actions, including the deployment of heavy equipment in Poland and other countries.”

“We believe the threat in eastern Europe is so serious, that the alliance [Nato] should draw two conclusions: not just to increase the number of dril...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

