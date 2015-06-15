US to station tanks in eastern Europe

Poland has confirmed it’s in talks with the US to host heavy military equipment as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Its defence minister, Tomasz Siemonak, told the PAP news agency on Sunday (14 June): “The US is preparing a package of various actions, including the deployment of heavy equipment in Poland and other countries.”

“We believe the threat in eastern Europe is so serious, that the alliance [Nato] should draw two conclusions: not just to increase the number of dril...