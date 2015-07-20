Russia's coalition of the unwilling

On July 10 in the Russian city of Ufa, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hosted regional leaders of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) – a political, economic and military organisation founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as a way to settle border issues between China and its Central Asian neighbours.
Western observers, however, generally take the view that the forum was designed to act as a counterweight to Nato. <...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.