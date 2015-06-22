Greek talks heading 'in right direction'

The Greek government sent a new proposal to its creditors on Sunday night (21 June) that was considered "a good basis for progress" by the EU commission ahead of Monday's euro summit.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras "understood he had to send a concrete and solide counter-proposal. It was received last night," finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on French radio Monday morning, adding "they go in the right direction".

In a tweet posted at night, Martin Selmayr, the head ...