German, Dutch firms ready to take hit from Russia sanctions

German and Dutch companies, so far among the most reluctant to back EU's planned Russia sanctions, are ready to take a hit from possible retaliatory measures.

The "Eastern association of German economy" representing firms who are active in Russia is ready to support the sanctions, its chief Eckhard Cordes told Handelsblatt.

"If Putin continues to go this way, then this is not the way of German economy," Cordes said.

And if the German government, together with other EU coun...