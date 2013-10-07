Ad
Tymoshenko during her trial in 2011. German doctors say she needs surgery for chronic back pain (Photo: Ridge Consulting)

Moment of truth for EU-Ukraine treaty

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The lawyer of Ukraine's jailed former PM, Yulia Tymoshenko, has said nothing stands in the way of a historic EU treaty except President Viktor Yanukovych's say-so.

Tymoshenko's counsel spoke to EUobserver on Sunday (6 October) following a dramatic development.

Last week, envoys from the European Parliament met with Yanukovych in Kiev to hand him Tymoshenko's written agreement to leave Ukraine to seek medical treatment in Germany.

If he pardons her so she can go, EU leaders...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tymoshenko during her trial in 2011. German doctors say she needs surgery for chronic back pain (Photo: Ridge Consulting)

EU & the World

