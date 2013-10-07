Moment of truth for EU-Ukraine treaty

The lawyer of Ukraine's jailed former PM, Yulia Tymoshenko, has said nothing stands in the way of a historic EU treaty except President Viktor Yanukovych's say-so.

Tymoshenko's counsel spoke to EUobserver on Sunday (6 October) following a dramatic development.

Last week, envoys from the European Parliament met with Yanukovych in Kiev to hand him Tymoshenko's written agreement to leave Ukraine to seek medical treatment in Germany.

If he pardons her so she can go, EU leaders...