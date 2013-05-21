Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Viktor Orban: Soon persona non grata in EU? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

German politicians outraged at Orban's Nazi jibe

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German politicians from across the political spectrum have expressed their outrage after Hungary's Viktor Orban compared Angela Merkel's policies to the Nazi invasion ordered by Adolf Hitler.

“The Germans already sent the cavalry once, in the form of tanks,” Orban said in his weekly radio broadcast on Friday (18 May) in reference to the Nazi occupation of 1944.

“Our request would be that they did not send them again. It wasn't a good idea back then and it didn't work,” Orban added...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Time to suspend Orban's EU voting rights
Hungary to pay EU fines via new tax on own citizens
Hungary's Viktor Orban: Soon persona non grata in EU? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections