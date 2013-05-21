German politicians outraged at Orban's Nazi jibe

German politicians from across the political spectrum have expressed their outrage after Hungary's Viktor Orban compared Angela Merkel's policies to the Nazi invasion ordered by Adolf Hitler.

“The Germans already sent the cavalry once, in the form of tanks,” Orban said in his weekly radio broadcast on Friday (18 May) in reference to the Nazi occupation of 1944.

“Our request would be that they did not send them again. It wasn't a good idea back then and it didn't work,” Orban added...