Ireland kicks out Israeli diplomat over EU passport row

Ireland has kicked out an Israeli diplomat over the fraudulent use of the country's passports by a hit-squad that assassinated Hamas commander Mahmoud al Mabhouh in Dubai in January, an act Dublin today described as "terrorist."

Employing language as sharp as diplomacy between friendly nations allows, foreign minister Micheal Martin said upon the conclusion of Dublin's enquiry into the affair that investigators had found Israel to be responsible and condemned the murder of the Palestini...