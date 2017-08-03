Only five countries are helping gay Chechens leave Russia 

EU countries roundly condemned a witch hunt against gay people in the Russian republic of Chechnya earlier this year, but only a few governments are willing to help those fleeing persecution.

According to the Russian LGBT Network, an NGO that has been hiding over 60 gay Chechens at secret locations in central Russia, the organisations briefed almost 20 EU countries on the situation in April.

But France, Germany and Lithuania were the only ones that agreed to work with the network ...