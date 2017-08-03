Ad
Russian journalist Elena Kostiuchenko holds up a sign asking for help for Chechen gays, during Warsaw pride earlier this year. (Photo: Marianna Wybieralska/Milosc nie wyklucza)

Only five countries are helping gay Chechens leave Russia 

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU countries roundly condemned a witch hunt against gay people in the Russian republic of Chechnya earlier this year, but only a few governments are willing to help those fleeing persecution.

According to the Russian LGBT Network, an NGO that has been hiding over 60 gay Chechens at secret locations in central Russia, the organisations briefed almost 20 EU countries on the situation in April.

But France, Germany and Lithuania were the only ones that agreed to work with the network ...

