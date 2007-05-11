Serbia back on EU course, Brussels says

Serbia has taken a significant step on the road to EU membership, Brussels said after the country's reform- and Europe-oriented parties ended a three-month election deadlock and agreed to form a new government.

"Once a new government is formed, Serbia's path to the EU will be revitalised immediately", EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said in a written statement (11 May).

He added the talks on a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) – a gateway to EU candidate status...