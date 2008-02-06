Ad
euobserver
"Europeans and Americans keep falling for Musharraf's spin on his country's plight." (Photo: Wikipedia)

A failed charm offensive

EU & the World
Opinion
by Nick Grono,

Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's charm offensive in Europe at the end of January was in ultimately more on the offensive side than on the charming one.

At a breakfast meeting in Brussels, he certainly won no converts among journalists and non-governmental organisation representatives when he criticised the West's "obsession" with democracy and human rights, saying that in Pakistan's political environment, these things would take time and have to conform to local specifics: "We hav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"Europeans and Americans keep falling for Musharraf's spin on his country's plight." (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections