Europeans concerned by China'a rising economic power

China's growing economic stature worries many Europeans, although citizens in developing countries tend to be less concerned, a new poll suggests.

The findings from the GlobeScan/PIPA survey were published on Monday (28 March) by the BBC, based on responses from more than 28,000 people in 27 countries.

Across all the countries polled, an average of 33 percent expressed a negative view of China's economic power, while a larger 50 percent were positive.

Negative views have r...