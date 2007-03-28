EU launches new Central Asia policy in Kazakhstan

The EU has said "the time is right" for new engagement in Central Asia after a high-level meeting in Kazakhstan saw joint agreement to hold more such talks in future, with the German EU presidency hoping the dialogue will lead to political reform but with human rights groups on alert over Europe's real agenda in the energy-rich region.

