The Wednesday meeting in Astana (Photo: eu2007.de)

EU launches new Central Asia policy in Kazakhstan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has said "the time is right" for new engagement in Central Asia after a high-level meeting in Kazakhstan saw joint agreement to hold more such talks in future, with the German EU presidency hoping the dialogue will lead to political reform but with human rights groups on alert over Europe's real agenda in the energy-rich region.

"The talks showed that the time is right for a new, closer cooperation," German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Astana on Wednesday (28...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

