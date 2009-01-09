EU-India relations: from blind spot to strategic engagement

The dust from the recent terrorist attacks on India's financial capital, Mumbai, may have settled, but tensions are rising along the border between India and Pakistan.
With increasing troop movements, we are reminded that Kashmir remains the most volatile region in South Asia. While the United States and Great Britain - Washington's closest European ally - have urged the two sides to avoid unnecessarily raising tensions, the EU as a whole remain marginal in its engagement with India vi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.