Brexit is an opportunity for EU defence policy

It would be an understatement to say that there is a degree of uncertainty surrounding the ultimate consequences of the British referendum of 23 June.

It is difficult to assess at this stage the definitive impact that the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union will have on the EU itself - its policies, its institutions, its priorities and its role as a global actor. Still, it is possible to envision potential and likely scenarios in various areas.

In this perspective, what can w...