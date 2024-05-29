Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó (l) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in March 2023 (Photo: nato.int)

Hungary to face questions on Nato future at Prague meeting

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary's foreign minister is likely to face hard questions about his country's Nato future in Prague on Thursday (30 May) and Friday, following a verbal punch-up on EU vetoes in Brussels on Monday. 

Péter Szijjártó will be one of 32 Nato foreign ministers attending a two-day meeting of the Western alliance in the Czech capital. 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Related articles

The Hungarian EU presidency and Georgia's election — don't say you weren't warned
Luxembourg denies blind spot on Nato security vetting
Hungary drifts closer towards conservative ECR alliance
Nato renews membership vow to Ukraine
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó (l) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in March 2023 (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections