Hungary to face questions on Nato future at Prague meeting

Hungary's foreign minister is likely to face hard questions about his country's Nato future in Prague on Thursday (30 May) and Friday, following a verbal punch-up on EU vetoes in Brussels on Monday.
Péter Szijjártó will be one of 32 Nato foreign ministers attending a two-day meeting of the Western alliance in the Czech capital.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
