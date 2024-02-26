Luxembourg denies blind spot on Nato security vetting

Luxembourg has given some 4,000 people the all-clear to read Nato and EU secret documents in the past eight years, amid concern it's not doing proper risk assessments first.

Vetting of officials who read classified files is done by Nato and EU states' national security agencies (NSAs) to weed out individuals who pose an "unacceptable risk" of leaking information, according to Nato treaties.

But Luxembourg's NSA lost full access to police databases in a legal reform in 2016 — in ...