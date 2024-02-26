Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg's new prime minister, Luc Frieden, at an EU summit in Brussels in February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Luxembourg denies blind spot on Nato security vetting

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Luxembourg has given some 4,000 people the all-clear to read Nato and EU secret documents in the past eight years, amid concern it's not doing proper risk assessments first.

Vetting of officials who read classified files is done by Nato and EU states' national security agencies (NSAs) to weed out individuals who pose an "unacceptable risk" of leaking information, according to Nato treaties.

But Luxembourg's NSA lost full access to police databases in a legal reform in 2016 — in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Is Luxembourg the weak link in EU and Nato security?
Luxembourg's Bettel lashes out against Orbán over LGBTI law
Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate
Luxembourg's new prime minister, Luc Frieden, at an EU summit in Brussels in February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections