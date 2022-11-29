Nato renews membership vow to Ukraine

Nato allies on Tuesday (29 November) reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine that one day the country could become a member of the military alliance.

"Nato's door is open," the alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of a two-day meeting of the Nato's foreign ministers in Bucharest.

"Russia does not have a veto," the former Norwegian prime minister said, adding: "and now Putin invaded Ukraine saying that he wants less Nato at his borders. He is getting the opposi...