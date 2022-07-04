Ad
euobserver
The announcement comes amid growing concern for climate-induced shocks threatening financial stability (Photo: ECB)

ECB announces major green shift in corporate bond-buying

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday (4 July) announced it will gradually green €344bn of its corporate debt portfolio, in one of its most significant sustainability shifts yet. \n \n"The Eurosystem will gradually decarbonise its corporate bond holdings," ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said. It will be done gradually in annual redemptions in the coming years. \n \nStarting from October, the bank will reinvest matured bonds towards more sustainable firms. In making these investment deci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Can the ECB solve climate change and inflation on its own?
Lagarde signals summer interest rate hike
ECB exits negative rates, amid fears of a new eurocrisis
The announcement comes amid growing concern for climate-induced shocks threatening financial stability (Photo: ECB)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections