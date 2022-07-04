ECB announces major green shift in corporate bond-buying

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday (4 July) announced it will gradually green €344bn of its corporate debt portfolio, in one of its most significant sustainability shifts yet. \n \n"The Eurosystem will gradually decarbonise its corporate bond holdings," ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said. It will be done gradually in annual redemptions in the coming years. \n \nStarting from October, the bank will reinvest matured bonds towards more sustainable firms. In making these investment deci...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.