ECB announces major green shift in corporate bond-buying

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday (4 July) announced it will gradually green €344bn of its corporate debt portfolio, in one of its most significant sustainability shifts yet.



"The Eurosystem will gradually decarbonise its corporate bond holdings," ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said. It will be done gradually in annual redemptions in the coming years.



Starting from October, the bank will reinvest matured bonds towards more sustainable firms. In making these investment deci...