EU peacekeepers face testing times in Bosnia

Reservist soldiers in the EU's only peacekeeping mission, in Bosnia, are on "high readiness" in case of outbreaks of violence amid moves toward Serb secession.
"Against the backdrop of increasing war rhetoric, EUFOR Althea [the EU mission] assesses that there is no immediate danger to the safe and secure environment," an EU foreign service report seen by EUobserver on Tuesday (15 February) said. But "the potential for local outburst of violence cannot be underestimated," it added....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
