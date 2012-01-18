Ad
Israeli soldiers praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, one of Judaism holiest places (Photo: Flickmor)

Another day, another leaked EU report on Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have again accused Israel of trying to destroy chances for peace with Palestinians by snatching control of East Jerusalem.

The December 2011 report by the EU heads of mission in Ramallah - seen by EUobserver - notes that last year saw "a surge in [Israeli] settlement planning" designed to ring fence the city with Jewish-only neighbourhoods.

"If current trends continue, the prospect of Jerusalem as the future capital of two states becomes increasingly unlikely and unwo...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

