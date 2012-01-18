Another day, another leaked EU report on Israel

EU countries have again accused Israel of trying to destroy chances for peace with Palestinians by snatching control of East Jerusalem.

The December 2011 report by the EU heads of mission in Ramallah - seen by EUobserver - notes that last year saw "a surge in [Israeli] settlement planning" designed to ring fence the city with Jewish-only neighbourhoods.

"If current trends continue, the prospect of Jerusalem as the future capital of two states becomes increasingly unlikely and unwo...