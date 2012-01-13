Roma under fire in French election campaign

Another 100 hundred days and the French presidential campaign will come to a head. Never far away from the political disputes among the top contenders is immigration. And the Roma, along with irregular migrants, are once again centre stage.

On Tuesday (10 January), France's interior minister Claude Gueant boasted to reporters France had surpassed its deportation quota for 2010 by 4,000.

Around 32,000 people were forced to leave last year. Among them were a couple thousand Roma, ...