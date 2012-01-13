Ad
French presidential campaign steps up rhetoric against irregular migrants. (Photo: Magne Haagen)

Roma under fire in French election campaign

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Another 100 hundred days and the French presidential campaign will come to a head. Never far away from the political disputes among the top contenders is immigration. And the Roma, along with irregular migrants, are once again centre stage.

On Tuesday (10 January), France's interior minister Claude Gueant boasted to reporters France had surpassed its deportation quota for 2010 by 4,000.

Around 32,000 people were forced to leave last year. Among them were a couple thousand Roma, ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

France: EU passport-free travel should be 'reconsidered'
French presidential campaign steps up rhetoric against irregular migrants. (Photo: Magne Haagen)

