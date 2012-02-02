Ad
euobserver
Commission HQ in Brussels - campaigners want Brussels to put its money where its mouth is (Photo: European Commission)

EU wind policies: never enough of a good thing

Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The European Commission is fond of saying how important wind is as a renewable energy source - but critics says its words are not matched by funding.

There are no EU targets for any specific renewable energy source. Instead, green goals agreed by member states suggest that by 2020, renewable energy sources should account for 20 percent of the bloc’s total energy demand.

The target is part of the overarching Europe 2020 economic strategy for the coming decade and is laid out in a 2...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Wind farms and 'clean coal' projects scoop EU funds
Commission HQ in Brussels - campaigners want Brussels to put its money where its mouth is (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections