IMF headquarters: The IMF, the World Bank, the EIB and the EBRD, will meet EU, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Monday (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU mulls IMF solution to gas crisis threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An International Monetary Fund-led loan to help Ukraine buy Russian gas is emerging as the favoured option to prevent another European energy crisis this winter.

A group of multilateral lenders - the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - is to meet with EU, Russian and Ukrainian officials in Brussels on Monday (29 June) to discuss anti-crisis measures.

Ukraine needs around $4 billi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

