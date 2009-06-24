EU mulls IMF solution to gas crisis threat

An International Monetary Fund-led loan to help Ukraine buy Russian gas is emerging as the favoured option to prevent another European energy crisis this winter.

A group of multilateral lenders - the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - is to meet with EU, Russian and Ukrainian officials in Brussels on Monday (29 June) to discuss anti-crisis measures.

Ukraine needs around $4 billi...