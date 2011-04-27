Lukashenko hurls vulgarities at Barroso

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has called European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso a "bastard" after being snubbed over a Chernobyl event in Ukraine.
Lukashenko used the word "kozyol" - literally meaning 'goat' but with a more vulgar force in colloquial usage - while speaking to press in Narovlya, near the Chernobyl site in southern Belarus, on the 25th anniversary of the nuclear catastrophe on Tuesday (26 April).
Asked why he was not attending anniversary solem...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.