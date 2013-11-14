Moldova pins hopes on EU visa pact

A visa-liberalisation decision by the European Commission on Friday is being viewed in Moldova as make-or-break for the country's EU path.

“I expect a positive recommendation from the European Commission,” Moldova foreign affairs minister Natalia Gherman told a group of diplomats and journalists in the country’s capital city Chisinau at the start of the week.

The European Commission is set to deliver its recommendation on lifting visa restrictions on the former Soviet state on Fr...