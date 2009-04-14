Ad
Moldova police on 7 April: authorities stood back during the protests, but came down hard in the days afterward, reports indicate (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

EU diplomats trying to verify reports of Moldova abuses

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats in Moldova are trying to verify reports of gross human rights violations in the aftermath of anti-government protests, with Brussels stressing the need for engagement with its eastern neighbour for now.

An open letter from the mayor of Chisinau, Dorin Chirtoaca, circulated on Tuesday (14 April) showed disturbing photos of 23-year old Valeriu Boboc, a protester apparently beaten to death by police following post-election riots last week.

The letter says up to 800 mostl...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

