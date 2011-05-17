EU and US react to Israeli killings on border fence

The EU has described as "deplorable" Israel's killing of 14 unarmed Palestinians at the weekend. But the US struck a more pro-Israeli note.
EU foreign relations spokeswoman Maja Kocjancic told EUobserver in Brussels on Monday (16 May) that "The EU deplores the loss of life and injuries of civilians in the clashes. It's important that the demonstrations are peaceful and that the response is measured and proportionate."
She added: "The events show the urgent need to resume negotiati...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
