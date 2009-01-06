EU considers emergency measures as gas crisis intensifies

Restarting old nuclear reactors, sharing gas stocks and calling an EU-Russia-Ukraine summit have emerged as potential EU reactions to the gas crisis, as severe supply cuts hit EU consumers and industry.

Twelve thousand homes in Varna, Bulgaria were left without central heating as snow fell on Tuesday (6 January), with Bulgarian fertiliser producers Neochim and Agropolychim forced to halt production after Russian gas to the country stopped flowing through Ukraine in the small hours.

