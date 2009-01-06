EU considers emergency measures as gas crisis intensifies

Restarting old nuclear reactors, sharing gas stocks and calling an EU-Russia-Ukraine summit have emerged as potential EU reactions to the gas crisis, as severe supply cuts hit EU consumers and industry.
Twelve thousand homes in Varna, Bulgaria were left without central heating as snow fell on Tuesday (6 January), with Bulgarian fertiliser producers Neochim and Agropolychim forced to halt production after Russian gas to the country stopped flowing through Ukraine in the small hours.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.