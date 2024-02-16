Ad
The 47-year old dissident left behind a wife and two children (Photo: Michał Siergiejevicz)

Navalny: Putin's 'evil' takes centre-stage at Munich talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The death of Russia's best-known dissident, Alexei Navalny, caused little surprise in EU circles in Brussels, but saw the Russian regime branded "evil" in Munich, Germany, where top diplomats and security officials were gathered for an annual security conference.

"I knew they'd kill him," was one EU diplomat's first reaction, as news spread online about Navalny's death on Friday (16 February).

"Killers," said a second EU dipl...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

