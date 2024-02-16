Navalny: Putin's 'evil' takes centre-stage at Munich talks

The death of Russia's best-known dissident, Alexei Navalny, caused little surprise in EU circles in Brussels, but saw the Russian regime branded "evil" in Munich, Germany, where top diplomats and security officials were gathered for an annual security conference.

"I knew they'd kill him," was one EU diplomat's first reaction, as news spread online about Navalny's death on Friday (16 February).

"Killers," said a second EU dipl...