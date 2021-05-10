Ad
Nationalist march in Old City planned on Monday (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

EU and US urge Israel to defuse Jerusalem violence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have voiced alarm over growing violence in Jerusalem, while urging Israel to curb settlement expansion.

Three nights of unrest in the city, which erupted on Friday (7 May), have left over 300 people and dozens of policemen injured.

Rocket fire from Gaza on Sunday and Israeli air-strikes also indicated the violence was spreading.

The clashes broke out over Israeli plans to evict Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods to make way ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

