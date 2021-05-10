EU and US urge Israel to defuse Jerusalem violence

The EU and US have voiced alarm over growing violence in Jerusalem, while urging Israel to curb settlement expansion.

Three nights of unrest in the city, which erupted on Friday (7 May), have left over 300 people and dozens of policemen injured.

Rocket fire from Gaza on Sunday and Israeli air-strikes also indicated the violence was spreading.

The clashes broke out over Israeli plans to evict Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods to make way ...